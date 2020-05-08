University of Missouri System schools to make standardized testing optional for incoming undergraduate students

Applicants may still choose to submit ACT or SAT scores for 2021–2022 academic year

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri System of schools has announced it will make standardized testing optional for all first-time undergraduate applicants.

This includes the University of Missouri-Columbia, University of Missouri-Kansas City, Missouri University of Science and Technology and University of Missouri-St. Louis.

According to a press release from the University of Missouri System, students may still submit SAT and ACT scores, and the admissions requirements and review process for who applicants who choose to do so will remain unchanged.

Applicants who choose not to submit their ACT or SAT scores will not be put at a disadvantage, as those applications will be reviewed based on GPA, class rank, academic course load, rigor of coursework, extracurricular and leadership activities, letters of recommendation and personal essays, the release said.

Each University of Missouri System school will set its own standards for minimum GPA requirements.

“We recognize COVID-19 and the limited accessibility and availability of standardized tests nationwide present stress and challenges for applicants. This temporary policy will eliminate a hurdle created by the pandemic,” UM System President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi said.

In January, the University of Missouri-Kansas City announced it would no longer require ACT or SAT scores as part of standard admissions requirements.