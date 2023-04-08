Urban League and Saint Louis Public Schools host back-to-school expo

The 'Back to School Expo and Community Empowerment Festival' expo is on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the America's Center in downtown St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — School is just weeks away for many across the St. Louis area. This weekend the Urban League and Saint Louis Public Schools are teaming up to help you get ready.

Every year the 'Back to School Expo and Community Empowerment Festival' means that school is coming. It's all happening at the America's Center downtown on Friday, Aug. 4 and Saturday, Aug. 5.

The Regional Business Council's direct hiring job fair is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. Nearly 100 regional employers will be conducting the on-the-spot interviews all day long.

Saturday is when the back-to-school extravaganza begins. Children will receive free back-to-school supplies, haircuts, health screenings and vaccinations.

George Sells, with Saint Louis Public Schools, said for the first time this year people will also be able to register their child for school at the expo.

"It's about breaking down barriers," he said. "We've got a lot of people with a lot of different challenges in their lives every day and for some folks, getting their kids to school on that first day is difficult, so what we're doing and what the Urban League is doing is creating a space that breaks down a bunch of those barriers."

Starbucks will also have a mini cafe in the middle of the Dome for people to get drinks and snacks, as well as meet SLPS's new Superintendent Keisha Scarlett.

Families can also see all the programs and services the Urban League offers including utility assistance programs, financial literacy information, rental and mortgage assistance and homebuyer programs.

There will also be a full-fledged health fair, which will provide blood pressure and cholesterol screenings.

According to Kesha Chatman, with the Urban League, the purpose of Saturday is to eliminate barriers and provide a free resource for the community.

"Life can be a lot. It can be overwhelming, and we are happy to bring a fun opportunity where this day families don't have to worry about much," she said. "They just come enjoy, get everything that they need from groceries, transportation, enrollment in school, and have fun while doing it, and hopefully it will fill them up just like it is filling us up to even present this to them."

There will also be a boxing ring, live music and more than 200 businesses showcasing their products and services.

Parking will be free downtown for the event, but busses will also be traveling from several different SLPS schools' and taking people downtown.