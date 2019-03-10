ST. LOUIS — Washington University has a new Chancellor, and at his inauguration, he made an announcement that would make the university an option for people who wouldn't have had a chance before.

On Thursday, Andrew D. Martin announced the Wash U Pledge, a new financial aid program that will provide free undergraduate tuition to full-time Missouri and Illinois students who are either Pell Grant eligible or from families with annual incomes of $75,000 or lower.

“We are making this ‘WashU Pledge’ first because it’s the right thing to do,” Martin said. “In addition, we are Washington University ‘in St. Louis.’ That means we have a unique responsibility to provide opportunity for students in our extended region."

The eligible counties are shown in the map below:

Washington University

To be eligible for the program, students must be admitted to the school as a full-time, first-year undergraduate student, live in the designated area and fit the financial criteria.

