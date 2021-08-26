Webster Groves freshman urges understanding for the new school year

Hannah Smith hopes controversy stays out of the classroom

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — As students head back to class across our area, there’s a little bit of nerves under those first day of school outfits.

Today in St. Louis’ Allie Corey caught up with 15-year-old Hannah Smith who is starting her freshman year at Webster Groves High School after more than a year learning from home.

"There’s definitely a lot of nerves. Lots of tummy butterflies because I’m going to be seeing people for like the first time in years I guess,” Hannah said.

Like so many of the kids growing up in this pandemic, Hannah is eager to return to school. It’s been a long time.

"My last full year of school was 6th grade. My first year of middle school. So, it’s very odd to think I only had one year of middle school and I’m jumping into high school," she laughed.

Those first days are scary enough, and in a pandemic, with so much back and forth on mandates, it adds a lot of pressure to a kid who just wants to learn and be in school.

"I definitely do kind of fantasize sometimes about what life would be like if none of this was happening and that’s sometimes a little sad, a little nerve wracking,” she explained.

That anxiety is felt by her dad Dan as well. He's concerned about his daughter's health. His youngest is 12 and will be going to Hixon.

"Sending my kids into a building full of people, it makes me nervous," Dan said.

He said both of his girls were vaccinated as soon as they were eligible and will wear masks at school. He hopes the tension he's seen and felt surrounding masks doesn't follow his girls into school.

"The angst that's there between the two, you know the maskers and the non-maskers, and is very real and you can feel it when you're out in public," he explained.

Hannah is pushing all that aside and staying positive

“I think everyone this year just needs to be really understanding of each other. Work together. Stay strong and work together,” she smiled.