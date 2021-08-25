These are the areas in Missouri with the most COVID-19 cases among children

The data is for children ages 5 to 19 that live in a school district's boundary.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — School districts in Missouri are starting school as COVID-19 continues to be a concern across the St. Louis area. Some schools are requiring masks in classrooms, while other districts have allowed each family to make that decision.

According to Missouri’s dashboard, the data reflects COVID-19 activity among all school-aged residents, including non-public school students, in each school district’s geographical boundary. The data is for ages 5 to 19.

Cases reported by school districts may differ from the numbers below because not every child in the school's boundary is enrolled in a public school.

Here are the district boundaries with the most COVID-19 cases in the state of Missouri. Several St. Louis area districts are among the highest in the state. The following numbers are based on the most recent data, which began on Aug. 3 and ended Aug. 16, 2021.

Kansas City 33 School District boundary: 176

Enrolled students last school year: 15,370

St. Louis City School District boundary: 164

Enrolled students last school year: 23,854

Springfield R-XII School District boundary: 145

Enrolled students last school year: 25,532

Hazelwood School District boundary: 98

Enrolled students last school year: 17,825

Blue Springs R-IV School District boundary: 94

Enrolled students last school year: 14,500

Jefferson City Public School District boundary: 91

Enrolled students last school year: 9,067

Lee's Summit R-VII School District boundary: 88

Enrolled students: 17.805

Fort Zumwalt R-II School District boundary: 81

Enrolled students: 18,300

St. Joseph School District boundary: 78

Enrolled students: 11,663

North Kansas City 74 School District boundary: 75

Enrolled students: 20,309

Independence 30 School District boundary: 73

Enrolled students: 15,143

Ferguson-Florissant R-II School District boundary: 61

Enrolled students: 10,365

Parkway C-2 School District boundary: 56

Enrolled students: 17,934