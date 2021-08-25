These are the areas in Missouri with the most COVID-19 cases among children

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — School districts in Missouri are starting school as COVID-19 continues to be a concern across the St. Louis area. Some schools are requiring masks in classrooms, while other districts have allowed each family to make that decision.
According to Missouri’s dashboard, the data reflects COVID-19 activity among all school-aged residents, including non-public school students, in each school district’s geographical boundary. The data is for ages 5 to 19.
Cases reported by school districts may differ from the numbers below because not every child in the school's boundary is enrolled in a public school.
Here are the district boundaries with the most COVID-19 cases in the state of Missouri. Several St. Louis area districts are among the highest in the state. The following numbers are based on the most recent data, which began on Aug. 3 and ended Aug. 16, 2021.
Kansas City 33 School District boundary: 176
Enrolled students last school year: 15,370
St. Louis City School District boundary: 164
Enrolled students last school year: 23,854
Springfield R-XII School District boundary: 145
Enrolled students last school year: 25,532
Hazelwood School District boundary: 98
Enrolled students last school year: 17,825
Blue Springs R-IV School District boundary: 94
Enrolled students last school year: 14,500
Jefferson City Public School District boundary: 91
Enrolled students last school year: 9,067
Lee's Summit R-VII School District boundary: 88
Enrolled students: 17.805
Fort Zumwalt R-II School District boundary: 81
Enrolled students: 18,300
St. Joseph School District boundary: 78
Enrolled students: 11,663
North Kansas City 74 School District boundary: 75
Enrolled students: 20,309
Independence 30 School District boundary: 73
Enrolled students: 15,143
Ferguson-Florissant R-II School District boundary: 61
Enrolled students: 10,365
Parkway C-2 School District boundary: 56
Enrolled students: 17,934
As for the entire state, the cumulative total of coronavirus cases is 619,920 as of Wednesday morning, according to data on the COVID-19 dashboard. Missouri's seven-day positivity rate is at 13.1%.