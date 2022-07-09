Webster University, Edward Jones team up to attract minority students to financial services

The program will offer undergraduate students from under-resourced communities opportunities to succeed in financial service careers.

ST. LOUIS — A new program at Webster University is working to recruit minority students to go to work in the finance industry. The program is possible through a special partnership with Edward Jones.

The Edward Jones College Career Pathways Partnership will offer Webster University undergraduate students from under-resourced communities opportunities to succeed in financial service careers.

Webster University student Matthew Nguyen, of St. Charles, applied for the five-year program, which includes mentoring and internships.

“It’s definitely a hands-on experience,” he said. “Something that I would really love to get the opportunity to utilize.”

Dr. Elizabeth Stroble is the chancellor of Webster University.

“What would make a difference for under-represented students,” Stroble said. “My hope for the region is that we have diversified the financial services workforce and created a stronger economy that’s more inclusive for all of St. Louis.”

Organizers say this opportunity is about diversity in business, education and culture.

“It is important to build the talent pipeline for Edward Jones. It’s also important to support Webster in their efforts to grow a diverse body of students that become global citizens,” Edward Jones Chief Human Resources Officer Kristin Johnson said.

Nguyen is hoping that talent pipeline takes him places.

“I think it would help me transition from the classroom setting to the professional world,” said Nguyen.

Organizers of the program estimate it will cost $100,000 a year for five years. The amount will be covered through support from Edward Jones.