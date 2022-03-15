Edwardsville locals helping collect supplies for wildlife affected by oil spill

Donations can be dropped off at Re/Max Alliance Edwardsville Wednesday and Thursday.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — The Marathon pipeline that ruptured Friday was repaired and is back in operation.

The oil company reports roughly 163,800 gallons of oil were released into the Cahokia diversion channel. Emergency crews recovered 465,150 gallons of water and oil mixture.

Marathon Petroleum is coordinating response efforts and they reported that several animals have died, but some have survived and are in treatment.

Treehouse Wildlife in Dow, Illinois, is caring for the animals injured by the oil spill.

When Edwardsville Realtors Tara Riggs and Julie Fleck heard about the oil spill, they wanted to help. Marathon Petroleum is handling all efforts on the ground, so collecting donations for the wildlife center was their best option.

"The whole thing with Treehouse is everything is based on donations and volunteers," Riggs tells 5 On Your Side, "The more they have, the more they can use and they really need it right now."

In a statement, Marathon says additional wildlife experts have been called in to assist. The oil company is paying for all rescue-related expenses.

The report notes seven ducks, three turtles, two beavers, one frog, and one hawk are in treatment due to the spill. Several ducks, a heron, a muskrat and a frog died from oil poisoning.

The supplies collected by Re/Max will go towards helping those animals, but also future rescues. There is a drop-off site at Edwardsville Re/Max Alliance Office at 120 South Buchanan until 5 p.m. on Thursday.

"They use the products to help rehabilitate them and right now they are in need of a lot more supplies," Riggs said.

5 On Your Side spoke with Treehouse Wildlife Center Executive Director Sherri Easley over the phone Tuesday afternoon. She says all of their staff are incredibly busy caring for the animals affected by the Edwardsville oil spill.

"With spring baby season picking up, community support will help the Treehouse Wildlife Center care for animals in need," Easley told 5 On Your Side. Currently, the center does not need any additional volunteers.