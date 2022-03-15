Animal group treating wildlife, asking for donations after Marathon oil spill in Edwardsville

They are going through towels, paper towels, exam gloves and animal crates quickly while treating animals, a post said.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — When the 5 on Your Side team was at the oil leak worksite along Illinois State Route 143 Monday morning, the initial estimate was that about 3,000 barrels of oil leaked from the Marathon Pipeline. But now, the Edwardsville Response Team says the leak is closer to 4,000 barrels worth.

Crews are working as quickly as they can to get it all cleaned up.

As of Monday evening, about 7,100 barrels of water and oil mixture have been recovered from the Cahokia diversion channel. Crews dug up and disposed of about 150 cubic yards of oily soil.

The oil leak happened near Illinois state Routes 143 and 159 and has seeped into the Cahokia Creek that runs parallel to the Marathon Pipeline.

There are boom barriers and boats out along the Cahokia diversion channel to stop the oil from spreading further in the water.

The oil isn’t just a danger to people, but wildlife in the area too.

Edwardsville Parks and Recreation posted on Facebook and said an organization called Treehouse Wildlife Center is in need of donations to treat animals in the area.

The department says Treehouse workers are going through towels, paper towels, exam gloves and animal crates quickly while treating animals. Treehouse Wildlife Center is asking the public to donate these items if they can. A drop-off site has been established at the Edwardsville Re/Max Alliance Office at 120 South Buchanan until 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Marathon Pipeline released a statement that said they have vet staff on site to treat any animals affected by the spill. In a briefing posted by the Edwardsville Response team Sunday evening, the company said it was not in need of volunteers to help staff care for local animals.