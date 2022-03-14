Crews working to remove thousands of gallons of crude oil from Cahokia Creek

According to Marathon crews have already removed more than 7,100 barrels of water and oil from the creek and cleaned up another 150 cubic yards of oily soil.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Cleanup continues after a pipeline leak allowed 165,000 gallons of oil to spill into Cahokia Creek.

The Illinois EPA has already referred the spill to the Attorney General's Office for enforcement.

Every year there about 2,100 barrels of oil spilled in Illinois.

The Marathon Pipeline leak released close to 3,900 barrels of crude oil.

While the spill appears to be contained, the entire incident is under investigation.

If you live around Edwardsville you've probably noticed the strange smell coming from Cahokia Creek.

"It smells like petroleum really,” said Anne Kates. “It's really strong."

"You can just smell gas,” said Michael Lask. “I thought something was wrong with my house initially."

That smell is coming from the roughly 165,000 gallons of oil that spilled out of the Marathon Pipeline Friday morning, but days later many in the community don't know anything about it.

"The only reason I knew this was happening was because I could smell it from my yard,” said Lask.

Booms set up in several locations have helped contain the crude as boats try and assist the retrieval of oil from the water.

"I'm worried about the water, and the fish, and the ducks and birds,” said Kates.

According to Marathon environmental remediation is underway, and crews have already removed more than 7,100 barrels of water and oil from the creek and cleaned up another 150 cubic yards of oily soil.

"When I saw it, it was much bigger than I thought it was,” said Kates.

"It looks like they have their hands full,” said Lask.

"It concerns me because it's so close to home,” said Kates.

Repairs are already underway to get the pipeline up and running.

Many in the community believe will clear the air that's been continuously monitored for caution.

"I've been smelling it for a couple of days,” said Lask. “The fact that I can still smell it is a worry."

"They have a lot of people here,” said Kates. “I don't know if I'm satisfied or not. It's going to depend on how good of a job they do."

Marathon sent veterinarians to the area to try and minimize any impacts to the wildlife.