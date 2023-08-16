3 Broadway shows coming to Stifel Theatre in 2024

The first season will feature three different Broadway shows, Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird" and the Tony Award-winning "Hairspray" and "The Cher Show."

ST. LOUIS — More Broadway entertainment is coming to St. Louis next year.

In 2024, you'll be able to catch three different Broadway productions at Stifel Theatre, after a multi-year agreement signed by Fox Associates, LLC, the owner of The Fabulous Fox Theatre, to share the Broadway love at a new St. Louis venue.

“We are excited to bring more great Broadway entertainment to St. Louis,” said John O’Brien, Fox Associates Vice President of Programming in a release announcing the partnership. “While the Fabulous Fox will continue to be the home of our two-week Broadway season ticket series, having the ability to utilize another magnificent venue will allow us to book return and short run engagements that we would otherwise have to pass on due to a full calendar. St. Louis Broadway fans will now have a selection of even more national touring theatrical experiences to enjoy.”

The first season will feature three different Broadway shows, featuring Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird" and the Tony Award-winning "Hairspray" and "The Cher Show."

“Stifel Theatre is thrilled to partner with Fox Associates, LLC, a fellow cultural gem in St. Louis’ vibrant arts landscape,” said Todd Mitchell, Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre Vice President and General Manager in the release. “Through this collaboration, Stifel Theatre and Fox Associates, LLC are elated to expand their commitment to present audiences bold, entertaining, and thought-stirring works. A delightful mix of classic and new, this inaugural Broadway at Stifel Theatre season promises to offer theatre-goers a wonderful night out in downtown St. Louis.”

Each show will run for two days, with each performance beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Stifel Theatre.

"To Kill a Mockingbird" will kick off the Broadway series on Jan. 9-10, 2024. "Hairspray" will follow on Feb. 8-9, with "The Cher Show" wrapping up the first season on April 10-11.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, Oct. 2.

Information on ticket pricing and how to purchase will be on Stifel Theatre's website at a later date.