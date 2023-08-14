Here are the St. Louis Blues promotions, theme nights for the 2023-24 season

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues season is still a few months away, but fans can start planning their trip to Enterprise Center as the team unveils the 2023-24 promotions and theme night schedule.
Several fan-favorite theme nights will return with the addition of new ones. Familiar themes including Hockey Fights Cancer and Pink at the Rink are scheduled for the season. New themed nights including Golf Night and Dink at the Rink Pickleball Night will be hosted.
Here's a list of theme nights:
- Golf Night - Oct. 19 vs. Coyotes
- Teachers Night - Nov. 23 vs. Devils
- Dink at the Rink Pickleball Night - Nov. 14 vs. Lightning
- Nurses Night - Nov. 30 vs. Sabres
- Hockey Fights Cancer - Dec. 12 vs. Red Wings
- Star Wars Night - Jan. 4 vs. Canucks
- Pink at the Rink - Jan. 11 vs. Rangers
- First Responders Night - Jan. 28 vs. Kings
- Rizzuto Show Night - Jan. 30 vs. Sabres
- I "Heart" Blues Night - Feb. 15 vs. Oilers
- Pride Night - Feb. 22 vs. Islanders
- Racing Fans Night - March 19 vs. Avalanche
- Cardinals Night - March 25 vs. Golden Knights
The Blues' giveaway schedule includes must-haves for fans throughout the season. Fans can grab a Jordan Binnington 2019 Champs Parade bobblehead or a Blues Decades Patch Hat with Interchangeable Patches.
Here's a full list of promotions:
- Blues Wall Calendar - Oct. 14 vs. Kraken
- Magnet Schedule Giveaway - Oct. 19 vs. Coyotes
- Retro Long-Sleeve T-Shirt Hoodie - Nov. 7 vs. Jets
- Jordan Binnington 2019 Champs Parade Bobblehead - Dec. 14 vs. Senators
- Blues Yearbook - Jan. 13 vs. Bruins
- 2024 Blues Hall of Fame Commemorative Banner - Jan. 20 vs. Capitals
- Blues Decades Patch Hat with Interchangeable Patches - March 13 vs. Kings
- Build-A-Bear Bear Giveaway - April 14 vs. Kraken
Regular season tickets go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18.
Find more information about how the Blues 2023-24 promotions and theme nights here.
