Here are the St. Louis Blues promotions, theme nights for the 2023-24 season

Several fan-favorite theme nights return and there are plenty of must-have giveaways for Blues fans!

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues season is still a few months away, but fans can start planning their trip to Enterprise Center as the team unveils the 2023-24 promotions and theme night schedule.

Several fan-favorite theme nights will return with the addition of new ones. Familiar themes including Hockey Fights Cancer and Pink at the Rink are scheduled for the season. New themed nights including Golf Night and Dink at the Rink Pickleball Night will be hosted.

Here's a list of theme nights:

Golf Night - Oct. 19 vs. Coyotes

Teachers Night - Nov. 23 vs. Devils

Dink at the Rink Pickleball Night - Nov. 14 vs. Lightning

Nurses Night - Nov. 30 vs. Sabres

Hockey Fights Cancer - Dec. 12 vs. Red Wings

Star Wars Night - Jan. 4 vs. Canucks

Pink at the Rink - Jan. 11 vs. Rangers

First Responders Night - Jan. 28 vs. Kings

Rizzuto Show Night - Jan. 30 vs. Sabres

I "Heart" Blues Night - Feb. 15 vs. Oilers

Pride Night - Feb. 22 vs. Islanders

Racing Fans Night - March 19 vs. Avalanche

Cardinals Night - March 25 vs. Golden Knights

The Blues' giveaway schedule includes must-haves for fans throughout the season. Fans can grab a Jordan Binnington 2019 Champs Parade bobblehead or a Blues Decades Patch Hat with Interchangeable Patches.

Here's a full list of promotions:

Blues Wall Calendar - Oct. 14 vs. Kraken

Magnet Schedule Giveaway - Oct. 19 vs. Coyotes

Retro Long-Sleeve T-Shirt Hoodie - Nov. 7 vs. Jets

Jordan Binnington 2019 Champs Parade Bobblehead - Dec. 14 vs. Senators

Blues Yearbook - Jan. 13 vs. Bruins

2024 Blues Hall of Fame Commemorative Banner - Jan. 20 vs. Capitals

Blues Decades Patch Hat with Interchangeable Patches - March 13 vs. Kings

Build-A-Bear Bear Giveaway - April 14 vs. Kraken

Regular season tickets go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18.

Find more information about how the Blues 2023-24 promotions and theme nights here.