Pick-your-own apples now open at Eckert's Farm

Two out of three locations are now open for the pick-your-own apples experience at Eckert's Farm.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Eckert's Farm pick-your-own apple season is now open at two of its three locations in Illinois.

The family farm announced the season is now open at its Belleville and Grafton farms with Gala apples. They will cost $2.49 per pound.

Pick-your-own Honeycrisp apples will be available at the Belleville and Grafton farms from Aug. 26-27, according to a press release. They will cost $3.99 per pound.

Eckert's Millstadt farm will open with Jonathan's apples for picking on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

All pick-your-own Apple experiences will require a field access pass, the release said. Admission prices vary by farm and guests can purchase tickets here.

Eckert's Farm announced that the month of September marks the 60th anniversary of pick-your-own Apple season.

The farm will celebrate with 60% off all pick-your-own Apples on Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10. Guests can purchase apples for $.0.99 per pound at all locations.

In celebration of back-to-school season, the Belleville and Grafton farms will host a Teacher Appreciation Weekend on Saturday, Aug. 26, and Sunday, Aug. 27. The farms will offer 20% off pick-your-own Apples and a $5 gift card for all teachers and school staff with a valid school ID.

Find more information about Eckert's Farm and stay up-to-date on the latest crop available here.