ST. LOUIS — Justin Bieber is going on tour and he’s bringing his new music to St. Louis.
Bieber announced his tour on Christmas Eve along with a new album called ‘Yummy’ that’s set to come out on Jan. 3.
The singer will perform at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Monday, July 13, 2020. Bieber’s website directs his fans to RSVP to get updates at tour website here.
Bieber also will be at Kansas City’s Sprint Center on Monday, July 6.
The tour includes 45 concerts in the U.S. and Canada next summer.
For the full tour list click here.
Latest St. Louis concert announcements:
- Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts coming to Busch Stadium
- Alanis Morissette bringing 25th anniversary of 'Jagged Little Pill' tour to St. Louis
- Chicago, Rick Springfield bringing their tour to St. Louis in 2020
- 'This Is Us' star Mandy Moore announces 1st concert tour in a decade
- The Doobie Brothers bringing their 50th anniversary tour to St. Louis
- Post Malone coming to St. Louis in 2020