ST. LOUIS — Justin Bieber is going on tour and he’s bringing his new music to St. Louis.

Bieber announced his tour on Christmas Eve along with a new album called ‘Yummy’ that’s set to come out on Jan. 3.

The singer will perform at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Monday, July 13, 2020. Bieber’s website directs his fans to RSVP to get updates at tour website here.

Bieber also will be at Kansas City’s Sprint Center on Monday, July 6.

The tour includes 45 concerts in the U.S. and Canada next summer.

For the full tour list click here.

