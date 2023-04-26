Powell Hall getting a developmental facelift

A $128 million project will renovate and expand the symphony hall.

ST. LOUIS — Big changes are coming to St. Louis's iconic Powell Hall! A $128 million project will renovate and expand the symphony hall.

The venue opened in 1925 as the St. Louis Theatre. After renovations, it reopened in 1968 as Powell Hall, the permanent home of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.

“Being the second oldest in the country, it has a long history as an innovator in music," St. Louis Symphony Orchestra CEO and President Marie-Helene Bernard said.

Construction for the expansion and renovation project started in late March 2023.

Bernard said between now and the fall, they're expanding the backstage area. Then they'll expand the lobby with new staircases, elevators and a concession space.

But don't worry – they're not messing with history.

“The lobby, the foyer, the red curtains and the grand staircase, all of the details we know and love so much will remain," she said.

She said other little changes will come with this part, including new paint, drapes and carpets. But what she calls the "centerpiece" of this renovation might be the most impactful. They'll connect the lobby and the backstage area with an education and learning center to teach, rehearse and to further Powell Hall's legacy.

"It’s wonderful to see the love this community has for the SLSO and it transcends the St. Louis region,” she said.

Something many concertgoers might notice is that they're replacing Powell Hall's historic seats. But Bernard said this will allow seats to be more comfortable and accessible.

“It’s going to be easier to bring babies, to bring grandparents, to bring people of all walks of life," she said.

Bernard said the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will perform at Stifel Theatre in downtown St. Louis and the Touhill Performing Arts Center on the University of Missouri-St. Louis campus next season while Powell Hall undergoes renovations. It will also present some concerts and concert series across the St. Louis region.

“I continue to be completely inspired and amazed by the extraordinary love that St. Louis has shown for its orchestra for now close to 144 years," Bernard said.

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra's last performance in Powell Hall before moving to its temporary locations is May 14. The projected completion for the expansion and renovation is 2025.