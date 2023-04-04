St. Louis Symphony Orchestra returns from European Tour

The orchestra's performances were warmly received with great reviews, according to a press release.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra (SLSO) returned from their first European tour in six years with glowing reviews.

The orchestra left St. Louis at the end of March and returned to St. Louis after performances in Europe from March 23-30.

The SLSO visited four countries, making five stops in different cities across Europe. They visited Vienna, Austria; Brussels, Belgium; Eindhoven and Amsterdam, the Netherlands; and Madrid, Spain.

This was the orchestra's first international concert since 2017.

The orchestra played in some of Europe's most celebrated concert halls and were full of guests for their performances. The group was warmly received with great reviews, according to Eric Dundon, public relations director of SLSO.

We enjoyed an enthusiastic full house in Vienna, Austria! Our European tour is off to an amazing start! Follow along with our journey at SLSOStories.org! Posted by St. Louis Symphony Orchestra on Thursday, March 23, 2023

SLSO is celebrating its 143rd year. The group has regularly toured nationally and internationally throughout the years.