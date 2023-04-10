St. Louis Symphony Orchestra hires COO

Lindenwood University's J. Scheidegger Center for Performing Arts in St. Charles will host two of the symphony's holiday concerts in December.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has filled the newly created title of chief operating officer.

The SLSO said it has hired Paul Pietrowski, who has been vice president of orchestra and production for the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra for the past six years, as its COO, effective Monday.

He succeeds SLSO’s former Vice President and General Manager Erik Finley, who left the organization in January after six years to join the Minnesota Orchestra as vice president of artistic planning. Pietrowski’s COO title is newly created, although the responsibilities he assumes from Finley are mostly the same, a spokesman said.