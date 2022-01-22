Federal medical team coming to North County hospital for COVID-19 surge assistance

Through FEMA, the U.S. Navy is deploying the 44 person crew, which will arrive January 26th.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis hospital is getting some much needed help from the Federal government.

Christian Hospital in North County, which is within the BJC HealthCare system, has been chosen to provide resources to undeserved communities.

A specialized medical team of U.S. military personnel, which includes doctors and nurses, is being deployed to the St. Louis region to support hospital staff strained by COVID-19.



The team is expected to be in place at Christian Hospital next week.

January 26th is the arrival date of the 44 person US Navy crew being provided through FEMA.

Christian Hospital President, Rick Stevens says, "They will arrive in then and later on that week, they will probably actually start seeing patients. Additional help like this is a godsend. Additional help like this eases the burden of our staff and it allows us to provide even better care. We have a lot of staff that are truly burned out."

The crew, including several positions such as doctors and nurses, are coming at a critical time.

"We've seen a lot of our staff get sick. Today, we had 100 staff members that were out sick out of 1,800. Anytime we have that high of a number of staff out, that affects us and how we provide care," Stevens adds.

This deployment coordinated by the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) comes after the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force sent a letter seeking federal aid to support 11 facilities in our region.

With limited resources, one hospital was picked.

"We have the busiest emergency room here in the state of Missouri, so hopefully, we'll get some resources for the emergency room for critical care. " Stevens adds.

There are critical factors in this decision.

One involves the overwhelming number of COVID patients and the other is to provide resources to underserved communities.

The hope is that by adding resources to North County that other facilities will benefit as well.

Jennings Councilmember Terry Wilson felt the need for help, even before the pandemic hit.

"We've had a lack of resources in North County, we had a lack of healthcare in North County. That's why we've been hit the worst," Wilson shares.

Stevens adds, "North County has been hit the hardest and disproportionately higher than the other parts of the county with COVID patients."

But Wilson feels like their efforts are working and they're being heard.

"It showed that someone was listening and it shows that someone heard the cry. It's about time, but I'm glad that the help is here," he adds.

This week, leaders from federal agencies will meet to make plans for the medical team.

The team will be stationed at Christian Hospital for about 30 days.

A crew has also been at the Research Medical Center in Kansas City since January 7.

That team has been assisting with emergency department decompression and was granted an extension to continue providing care through February 4.

The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services is granting variance requests for extending waivers of rules authorized during the State of Emergency that allow regulatory flexibility for expanded bed capacity to Missouri hospitals.

Missouri congresswoman Cori Bush is also behind this effort to get federal help. On January 6th, Congresswoman Bush wrote to Missouri Governor Mike Parson, calling on him to leverage federal aid to address the COVID-19 crisis in St. Louis.

She released a statement Friday saying: