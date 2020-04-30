18th resident of St. Charles nursing home dies from COVID-19

Sixty-four residents at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19, including the 18 who died

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The St. Charles County Department of Public Health reported the death of a 70-year-old woman who lived at Frontier Health & Rehabilitation Thursday. She is the 18th Frontier resident to die.

According to a spokesman for Frontier, 64 residents at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19, including the 18 who died.

Frontier is not the only facility in the area to experience a COVID-19 outbreak.

Sixty-two residents and 20 employees tested positive for COVID-19 at Festus Manor Care Center in Jefferson County, the county's health department said on April 20.

Employees and family members have spoken about the conditions at some facilities in the area. Last week, nursing home employees protested calling for an increase in personal protective equipment while on the job.