Video: COVID-19 vaccines arrive at BJC HealthCare

BJC HealthCare said it received 9,750 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines

ST. LOUIS — Thousands of COVID-19 vaccines arrived at BJC HealthCare on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said BJC will begin vaccinating employees across multiple hospital locations on Thursday.

"I am the first person, but really it's about all the health care workers and coworkers across the country," Dr. Aamina Akhtar said.

Gov. Parson's office said both preparation and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine continue to run according to Missouri's COVID-19 vaccine plan, which was submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in October.

The sites include hospitals and health care facilities across the state. As each vaccination site receives its shipment of vaccines, implementation of Phase 1 of Missouri's COVID-19 vaccine plan will begin.

Local officials and health experts continue to remind people to wear face masks, practice social distancing, hand washing and avoiding crowds and large gatherings.