COVID-19 numbers in St. Louis area remain consistent, Missouri numbers stay low

ST. LOUIS — Coronavirus numbers in St. Louis area hospitals remained consistent Tuesday, as Missouri and Illinois continued to remain low.

On Tuesday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported 322 COVID-19 patients in St. Louis area hospitals, the same as Monday. The seven-day average of hospitalizations decreased from 313 to 310.

Admissions increased slightly Tuesday, but the seven-day average remained the same.

Although COVID-19 hospitalizations have been at their lowest point since October, ICU and hospital capacities remain higher than 80%. On Tuesday, staffed bed hospital capacity was at 82% and ICUs are at 84% of their total staffed bed capacity.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for Feb. 23.

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 39 yesterday to 41 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) remained the same at 43 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased - from 313 yesterday to 310 today.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations remained the same at 322 today.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 45 yesterday to 41 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs remained the same at 76 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 54 yesterday to 51 today.

The number of COVID deaths increased – from 3 yesterday to 5 today.

The seven-day moving average of COVID remained the same at 6 today.

Across the system hospitals, 43 COVID-19 patients were discharged to home yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 19,146.

Staffed bed hospital capacity is at 82%, an average across the task force hospitals. The ICUs are at 84% of their total staffed bed capacity.

In Missouri, the health department reported a cumulative total of 475,791 cases and 7,885 deaths as of Tuesday, a single-day increase of 443 and 170 deaths.

The health department said its weekly audit found 175 previously unreported COVID-19 deaths. The deaths will be added to the state's county in the coming days. The department said the newly discovered deaths occurred in:

August: 1

September: 2

October: 3

November: 6

December: 21

January: 99

February: 43

The department also reported 4,411,010 PCR tests as of Tuesday, an increase of 7,175.

According to the state's dashboard, the seven-day average positivity rate in the state remained the same Tuesday, at 6.4%.

According to the state's vaccine dashboard, 1,046,575 vaccine doses have been administered, a single-day increase of 16,790. The dashboard said 11.5% of people have received at least one dose — same as Monday — and 5.5% have received both doses — up from 5.3% Monday.

In Illinois, the health department reported 1,177,320 cases and 20,330 deaths as of Tuesday, a single-day increase of 1,665 cases and 27 deaths.

The department also reported 17,721,561 tests as of Tuesday, a single-day increase of 61,400.

The state's positivity rate remained the same on Tuesday, 2.8%.