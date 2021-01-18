Task force leader says region 'not out of the woods', lays out vaccine distribution plan

"We will celebrate the numbers coming down, we still have a lot of patients that we are taking care of in our hospitals and we're still not out of the woods"

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force leader said decreasing hospitalization numbers are a good sign, but the area is "not out of the woods yet."

The update comes after a weekend where the task force reported the lowest number of total hospitalizations since November. Saturday was the first day of fewer than 700 COVID-19 hospitalizations since Nov. 12, and on Sunday, the trend continued. The number of COVID-19 patients decreased from 697 to 681. On Monday, the number of hospitalizations decreased again, to 670.

Dr. Alex Garza, the incident commander of the task force, said they appreciate the improving numbers, but know there is still a lot of strain on the health care system.

"It's down from our peak period and it continues to come down, but it's still a lot of patients within our hospitals with COVID," he said. "And so, although we will celebrate the numbers coming down, we still have a lot of patients that we are taking care of in our hospitals and we're still not out of the woods, there's still a lot of virus out there."

As of Monday, task force hospitals were 81% full and ICUs were 86% full.

Dr. Garza started the briefing by breaking down the distribution of vaccine doses in Missouri. The first hurdle in that process is supply.

Although more than 3 million people are now eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine with the state opening the process to Phase 1B - Tier 2, Dr. Garza said the supply is nowhere near the demand.

According to the CDC, Missouri has received about 495,000 two-shot doses of the vaccine, which is about 15% of the people now eligible to receive the vaccine.

Dr. Garza said the initial groups cleared to get the vaccine were easier to keep track of and verify. As of Monday, most of the people eligible for the vaccine were health care workers and residents who were easier to keep track of. With a wider population now eligible, the process will require more registration by vaccine recipients. The process will be organized by public health departments and health care providers, with hospitals and doctors' offices administering most of the shots, Dr. Garza said.

If you have a primary care physician, you will be asked to register with your doctor. If you do not have a primary care physician, you'll register with your local health department and be vaccinated in the health care system or at a health department facility.

Dr. Garza said the vaccination process will be a large undertaking of organization, registration and distribution to make sure vaccines go out as quickly and efficiently as possible. Once all the initial groups are vaccinated, it will allow health care workers to become vaccinators, allowing the process to ramp up quickly, provided supply can keep up.

Dr. Garza said his description in the briefing was "broad strokes" and that the health care system and health departments would continue working to streamline the process.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for January 18.