ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman in her 60s is the first person in the St. Louis area to die after contracting the coronavirus.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced the death during a Facebook live news conference Friday evening.

"Today is a sad day in St. Louis County. Today we learned that a county resident died from the coronavirus. These are words that I prayed I would not have to say, but as this virus spreads, we knew this day might come," Page said.

The victim was a resident of the county. She was in her 60s and had multiple health complications before becoming sick.

Page offered his condolences to the family while sharing the news with the St. Louis area.

"There are really no words that can feel the pain of a loved one's loss, but we know that our hearts are aching and know that our community is mourning your loss," Page said.

Page said health officials don’t know if the woman had recently traveled. At this time, they aren’t saying how the woman might have contracted COVID-19. Without knowing her travel history, county officials said they're left to assume it was acquired in another way, possibly through the community.

The woman was tested this week and was diagnosed within 48 hours, county officials said.

The positive test result came back positive on March 17. She was in treatment at an area hospital. They did not say which hospital.

This is the third confirmed death from the coronavirus in the state of Missouri. The other two deaths were in Boone County and Kansas City.

St. Louis County has 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases. At this time, 49 tests have come back negative in the county. During his news conference Friday, Page said the cases are spread throughout the county.

READ MORE: Coronavirus latest: 47 positive cases in Missouri

READ MORE: Coronavirus kills another Missouri resident, a woman in her 80s

On Friday, St. Louis County launched a text messaging service to help county residents stay updated on the latest coronavirus information. To receive alerts, text STLOUISCOALERT to 67283.

St. Louis County also has a 24-hour coronavirus hotline. Residents are strongly urged to only call the number if they're experiencing symptoms of a fever, cough or difficulty breathing or if they came into contact with someone who tested positive. The phone number is 314-615-2660.

St. Louis County also has a dedicated website with information about the coronavirus at stlcorona.com.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Latest coronavirus headlines:

RELATED: Illinois governor issues statewide stay-at-home order beginning Saturday

RELATED: VERIFY: Fact-checking this week's coronavirus rumors and claims

RELATED: List of coronavirus testing centers in the St. Louis area

RELATED: Mercy to open 3 more drive-thru COVID-19 test collection sites in St. Louis area

RELATED: Missouri to ban gatherings of more than 10 people