ST. LOUIS — St. Louis area celebrities are teaming up to help with funds for the COVID-19 regional response fund.

The St. Louis Community Foundation, which is St. Louis’ largest local charitable foundation and Gladitood, have enlisted local celebrities including Jon Hamm and Joe Buck to be featured in a fundraising video.

According to a press release from Gladitood, the relief fund was created by the St. Louis Community Foundation and is backed by a coalition of St. Louis’ most influential foundations, nonprofits and corporations.

The fund will direct resources to regional nonprofits working with local communities disproportionately affected by the coronavirus crisis and its economic fallout.

Nonprofits can apply for funds directly from the foundation.

According to the press release, as of March 27, over $1.5 million has been raised and distributed directly to Cardinal Ritter, Catholic Charities, Operation Food Search, Paraquad, St. Louis Area Food Bank, the Salvation Army, and many others.

The video includes appearances by Jon Hamm, Joe Buck, Becky Sauerbrunn, Theo Peoples and John O’Leary.

“It’s tremendous to see people tapping their networks and reaching out to the business and nonprofit communities to support these funds,” said Amelia Bond, President and CEO of the St. Louis Community Foundation. “This coordination of resources will reduce duplication and maximize impact. Coalition members helping to administer the funds include United Way of Greater St. Louis, Washington University, St. Louis Regional Chamber, Catholic Charities, the City of St. Louis, and St. Louis County, among others.”

How you can help: click here to donate

“Online fundraising is the perfect vehicle for St. Louis citizens to do what we do best - reach out and lend each other a hand in this challenging environment.” Ryan Brennell, CEO of Gladitood said.

