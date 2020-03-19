ST. LOUIS — The list of COVID-19 testing centers continues to grow. There are several in the St. Louis area.

This list will be updated as 5 On Your Side continues to receive information about testing centers.

Mercy opened a drive-thru testing center at its virtual care center in Chesterfield.

The site is exclusively for patients who have a fever of at least 100.4 degrees and respiratory symptoms, including cough or shortness of breath. Anyone seeking a test must call Mercy’s COVID-19 Clinical Support Line at 314-251-0500 before arriving.

“We will only provide screening for those who meet these requirements because testing prior to the appearance of symptoms can result in a false negative,” said Dr. Keith Starke, Mercy’s chief quality officer. “It’s critical for our communities that we screen those with the highest risk.”

Patients must call the clinical support line to be screened and – if appropriate – proceed to the test collection site. Nurses wearing protective gear will meet patients at the drive-thru. They'll use a swab to get a nasal specimen. Officials warn that might be slightly uncomfortable. Nurses will give patients instructions from there.

Mercy will then send the sample to a designated lab, the state health department or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

BJC HealthCare has opened its first COVID-19 specimen collection center in the Cortex.

The center is available to those who are being referred by BJC providers after screening and those who have been prescreened using CDC guidelines.

BJC is planning to open additional sites in north St. Louis County and the Metro East in the coming weeks.

“The collection center will help better serve our community and reduce potential exposures in hospitals and clinics where patients are being treated for other kinds of medical issues,” said Dr. Clay Dunagan, BJC senior vice president and chief clinical officer.

Memorial Hospital in cooperation with St. Clair County Health Department opened a drive-thru collection site on March 19.

It is located at 4000 N. Illinois Lane in Swansea. The collection site will be operational seven days a week from noon to 6 p.m.

Before going to the collection site, people must contact their primary care physician who will work with the local health departments to prescreen and validate if you need to come to the specimen collection site.

A press release said if you have not completed the prescreening process, please do not come to the specimen collection site. You cannot have a specimen collected without prior evaluation by your physician and authorization from the local health department.

SSM Health opened its first of five COVID-19 testing sites on March 17. The first is in St. Charles County and will test people who are showing symptoms of the virus.

To be tested, patients must first complete a free online evaluation at www.ssmhealth.com/covid19. If they meet the criteria set by the CDC, they will then be sent to an area testing facility where clinicians can collect specimens to be sent to a lab.

Exact locations of the sites will not be released, and testing will only be done on those patients who have been referred by either an SSM Health Virtual Visit or an SSM Health physician.

Anyone who feels sick and has the symptoms of COVID-19 is encouraged to complete a free online evaluation. You do not need to be an existing SSM Health patient.

