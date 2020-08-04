LADUE, Mo. — An employee at the Schnucks in Ladue has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson from Schnucks confirmed that the company learned of the positive test on April 7.

The store is located at 8867 Ladue Road. A spokesperson said in an email that the last time the person worked at the store was on April 2. The employee is currently quarantined at home.

“Our thoughts are with our teammate and we are sending best wishes for a full and speedy recovery,” a spokesperson said.

The store has undergone a deep cleaning and was sanitized per CDC guidelines and it is open for business.

Schnucks said it also continues to reinforce with teammates at all its locations the CDC’s recommendations for reducing the spread of viruses like COVID-19.

Three other employees have been identified as working within close contact to the employee that tested positive. A spokesperson said one of the employees was already on leave due to an unrelated issue, one has been advised to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution and it is working to contact the third employee to determine if they will also need to self-quarantine.

On March 31, an employee at the Schnucks in University City on Olive Boulevard tested positive for COVID-19.

