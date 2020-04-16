ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — For more than a month now, workers at Austin Layne Mortuary have been extremely busy.

"We're all on the front lines. We are working long hours," said Marcus Harrison, the general manager and embalmer at Austin Layne near West Florissant and Lucas and Hunt in North St. Louis County.

Harrison said they're currently handling about six coronavirus-related deaths a week and the number keeps growing.

"On average we have been seeing about six coronavirus-related deaths a week. As of Wednesday, we have had seven and the number just keeps rising. We have to serve every day and we have to be cautious," said Harrison.

That means he and his 20-member staff must wear gloves and masks and keep hand sanitizer close.

Notices are posted on their doors reminding the public that no more than 10 visitors can come inside the mortuary's two buildings.

"Families are being impacted by their loved ones' passing from this awful virus," Harrison said.

Grieving families that are used to saying goodbye to their loved ones during traditional services now cannot.

"Even with graveside, some cemeteries won't allow the families out of their cars and some cemeteries won't allow the families to even really come out for the internment," Harrison told 5 On Your Side's Robert Townsend.

"They may not get the opportunity to bring closure to the death of their loved one and that's very sad," said Jeannette Strong, who has worked at the mortuary for 34 years.

"I've never seen anything like this. It's just the worst I've witnessed since I've been here. It's a horrible thing to go through and it's just so hard on all of us," Strong said.

And for those who still aren't taking the deadly virus seriously?

Marcus Harrison hopes you hear his plea.

"This thing is real. It is killing so many people. I am pleading to everyone to please take it seriously and do what they are asking us to do. I mean, keep practicing social distancing, wash your hands, wash your hands and stay at home as much as you can," added Harrison.

