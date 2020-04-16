ST. LOUIS — Gold's Gym has permanently closed all 10 locations in the St. Louis region, marking its exit from the metro area.

Adam Zeitsiff, president and CEO, said the COVID-19 pandemic hastened the Dallas-based company's decision to shutter underperforming locations.

"The unprecedented COVID-19-related closures have caused us to reassess the viability of some company-owned locations and make the difficult decision to close about 30 of them, including all 10 gyms in St. Louis. Our focus is and always will be on our members, and we are working to find ways to help them continue their fitness journeys in St. Louis and will have further updates on this soon," he said in a statement to the St. Louis Business Journal.

The company had temporarily shuttered its stores beginning in mid-March to comply with local stay-at-home orders.

Gold's Gym had locations at:

Arnold, 215 Arnold Crossing

Ballwin, 13867 Manchester Road

Chesterfield, 14885 West Clayton Road

Ellisville, 15890 Manchester Road

Fenton, 635 Gravois Road

Florissant, 8182 N. Lindbergh Blvd.

Kirkwood, 10320 Manchester Road

O'Fallon, Missouri, 2601 Highway K

St. Charles, 1095 Regency Parkway

St. Peters, 5230 Highway 94

