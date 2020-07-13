COVID-19 outbreak closes Montgomery County, Illinois church

The county also is reporting outbreaks at a childcare facility and assisted living facility

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. — An outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County has closed a church and there two other outbreaks at a childcare facility and assisted living center, according to the health department.

There have been 25 confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus linked to Cornerstone Ministries church in Litchfield as of July 8. The confirmed cases have spanned three counties.

The health department said people who were at the facility anytime from June 21-28 should contact the health department at 217-532-2001 regardless of symptoms, the release said. The church will remain closed to the public until further notice from the health department.

Cornerstone Ministries posted about the outbreak on its Facebook page.

"None of us have ever experienced a Covid pandemic before and we are all learning together. We are praying for healing and quick recovery for all that have been affected by this virus," the post said.

The health department reported another outbreak at a childcare facility, The Lilly Pad Learning Center in Litchfield. After all staff members and "many children" were tested, four tested positive for the virus. The facility was closed due to a summer break but was allowed to reopen on July 13.

Another outbreak was reported at the Tremont Ridge Assisted Living Center in Hillsboro. A resident and an employee had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Our cases have increased substantially in the last two weeks," Montgomery County Health Department Administrator Hugh Satterless said in an online memo. "I hope everyone realizes that the information provided by the Health Department is not meant to scare or mislead anyone. We try to present the facts in a way that is understandable and not overwhelming but important to know."

As of July 12, there have been 85 confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus and one death in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Health Department does not currently provide testing, the memo said. People who need tests are referred to Hillsboro Area Hospital, St. Francis Hospital and Litchfield Family Practice.