Detainee at St. Clair County jail dies after contracting COVID-19

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A St. Clair County jail detainee died Wednesday, after having complications from COVID-19 pneumonia.

According to the media release, the 63-year-old man was predisposed to COVID-19 due to his numerous medical conditions. They did not identify him, but they said he had been detained since July 9, 2019, for aggravated battery with a firearm.

The man tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 16 and was admitted to the hospital a week later.

Sergeant James Hendricks with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said there was a recent influx of detainees and more than 1,200 COVID-19 tests were performed during that time. Two-hundred of those tests came back positive, including one from the detainee that passed away.

“We feel that the loss of any life is unfortunate and we extend our sympathy to all victims of the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to look for additional ways to provide for a safer environment,” said Hendricks.