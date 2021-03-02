Leaders, neighbors urge north St. Louis County families to register for vaccine

North county has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic but has fewer people signed up for the vaccine

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County leaders and north county residents are joining forces to get more people in the community registered for the COVID-19 vaccine. The county began vaccinating the community Wednesday morning at St. Louis Community College's Florissant Valley campus, the first mass vaccination effort by the county. In order to get a shot you need to pre-register.

"I was excited. I got real excited because I thought it was going to be a long time before we got it," Karen Deutsch said.

She is a former nurse who is disheartened so many are skeptical of the vaccine information out there.

"It scares me that people don't believe the government and press aren't telling the truth," Deutsch said. "How do you get through people's denial that people are being truthful and trying to help?"

She's getting the shot to protect herself and family, especially from people who aren't masked up or practicing social distancing.

"I have been very blunt with them and asked them to step away and had people get upset," she said.

She's using extra time during the pandemic to get in better shape. She walks more than 12,000 steps a day.

"When I saw what was going on, I saw I fell in the range of being obese, and so I knew I ran the risk if I did get it I would be sick and get in the ICU," she said. "It wasn't just about getting in shape but making sure I didn't get sick if I did get it."

The county health department plans to open up at least 5,000 appointment slots this week. But only individuals who fall into categories set by the state will be allowed to get the vaccine at this time.

Walk-up service will not be available, the county said in a news release Tuesday afternoon. Registration is required, and appointments will be offered to those who register. Residents will be able to choose from five health department vaccination sites when finalizing their appointment.

For more information and to register for vaccine information, visit St. Louis County's coronavirus website.