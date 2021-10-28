Mask mandate lifted at Fox C-6 schools for staff and students

Although the mask mandate is lifted inside school buildings, face coverings will still be required when riding school buses

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Students and staff in the Fox C-6 School District will no longer be required to wear masks inside school buildings beginning Friday.

Superintendent Paul Fregeau made the announcement Wednesday in a letter to families. Fregeau said the district made the decision to lift the mask mandate due to updated COVID-19 numbers across Jefferson County.

The Jefferson County Health Department announced earlier this week that the COVID positivity rate dropped into the yellow level of the county’s COVID Color Guidance Indicator. Masks are required in schools when the county is in the red or orange level.

The district said while masks aren’t required, they are still recommended.

Although the mask mandate is lifted inside school buildings, face coverings will still be required when riding school buses, per federal guidelines.

Earlier this month, the Fort Zumwalt School District voted to lift its mask mandate. The City of St. Charles School District made masks optional for high school students, while younger students are still required to wear them.