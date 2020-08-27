Franklin County warns of COVID-19 exposure after person distributed Holy Communion at several Masses

The person was at St. Mary of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Villa Ridge and St. James Catholic Church of Catawissa

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A person who attended several Masses in the Franklin County area has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Archdiocese of St. Louis said it was informed by the Franklin County Health Department that a member of St. Mary of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Villa Ridge and of St. James Catholic Church of Catawissa has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person who tested positive was part of an evening prayer group at St. Mary of Perpetual Help on Thursday, Aug. 20. The person then distributed Holy Communion at 5 p.m. Mass at St. Mary of Perpetual Help on Saturday, Aug. 22, and at 8 a.m. Mass on Sunday, Aug. 23. The person then went to 10 a.m. Mass at St. James in Catawissa on Sunday and distributed Holy Communion there.

The Franklin County Health Department asks that anyone who attended any of those Masses, and/or the prayer group to self-quarantine for 14 days.

According to a press release from the Archdiocese of St. Louis, St. Mary of Perpetual Help and St. James will be suspending public Mass through the next two weekends, but parishioners are encouraged to attend Holy Mass via livestream.