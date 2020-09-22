Charter offering 60 days of free internet service for families with students learning remotely

Charter is trying to help families that need internet service for virtual learning this school year

ST. LOUIS — With the coronavirus pandemic forcing schools around the area to utilize remote learning, Charter is offering 60 days of free internet service for families in need.

Charter's Remote Education Offer provides 60 days of free internet access with speeds up to 200 Mbps. In order to qualify, the household needs to be in a Charter Spectrum market and have a K-12 or college student or a teacher. The offer is only good for customers that do not already have Charter service.

“The pandemic has prompted new focus on the technology divide and Charter is committed to being part of the comprehensive solution needed to close these gaps,” said Tom Rutledge, Charter Chairman and CEO.

For more information and to see if you qualify, call 844-310-1198.

Charter first launched the program in March, when schools across the country started moving to online learning. During that two-month period, Charter provided service to more than 400,000 households.

Charter also offers low-cost internet access for families that receive assistance through the National School Lunch Program or Supplemental Security Income. The program, called Spectrum Internet Assist, provides no-contract service with internet speeds of 30 Mbps and a free internet modem.