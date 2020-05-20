Illinois COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000

On May 20, Illinois reported 2,388 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 147 new deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker gave an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday afternoon.

There have been 100,418 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4,525 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Health. A total of 642,713 tests have been performed.

On May 5, Gov. Pritzker announced a five-phase, regional plan for reopening the state.