Illinois COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000

SPRINGFIELD, Ill — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker gave an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday afternoon.
On May 20, Illinois reported 2,388 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 147 new deaths.
There have been 100,418 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4,525 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Health. A total of 642,713 tests have been performed.
On May 5, Gov. Pritzker announced a five-phase, regional plan for reopening the state.
