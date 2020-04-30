'It’s a win-win in all aspects' | Purina providing free lunches for St. Louis area first responders

"If there is anything we can do to support them right now, we’re more than happy to do that"

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-based pet food company Purina is giving back to first responders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company is providing free lunches for St. Louis area police officers, firefighters and EMS workers for the next month.

“Especially now during the coronavirus, they don’t know what they’re walking into, but still they rush in,” said Bill Etling, vice president of corporate public relations for Purina. “So, if there is anything we can do to support them right now, we’re more than happy to do that.”

Etling said the company is donating about 430 boxed lunches three days a week. Those boxed lunches are created by American Dining Creations.

For the other four days of the week, Purina is working with local restaurants to provide meals. Etling said this is a way to also help local restaurants that are struggling during the pandemic.

“It’s one thing to say thank you, it’s another thing to coordinate feeding everyone for 28 consecutive days,” St. Louis fire chief Garon Mosby said. “It’s my job to put things into words, it’s really difficult to put that into words.”

Mosby said it’s awesome to have partners who are invested in the community.

“They are so happy and so appreciative so it’s a win-win in all aspects,” Sherry Turner, general manager of American Dining Creations said.