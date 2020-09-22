Jefferson County reenters ‘red status’ due to uncontrolled community transmission of COVID-19

“Since last Tuesday, we have had an additional 527 cases with a 10% positivity rate among tests,” the county health department director said

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A county in Missouri has reentered the highest COVID-19 alert status.

The Jefferson County Health Department has moved the county back into red status, which means there’s widespread uncontrolled community transmission.

According to a release from the Jefferson County Health Department, there are several data sources that are consulted when evaluating community transmission of COVID-19, per CDC and White House Pandemic Task Force guidelines. One of the main indicators is the seven-day rolling average of cases per day/per 100,000 residents.

“Our rolling average hit 31.74 today, well over the 25-case threshold to move to red,” said Jefferson County Health Department Director, Kelley Vollmar. “Since last Tuesday, we have had an additional 527 cases with a 10% positivity rate among tests.”

On Tuesday, the health department reported 55 additional cases for a total of 4,106 cases. Of that total, there are currently 1,017 active COVID-19 cases and 1,061 individuals actively quarantined as contacts to a positive case.

“It takes weeks to begin seeing cases increase, but without appropriate prevention measures the spread can increase quickly,” states Director Vollmar. In Jefferson County it took 120 days to go from one case to 1,000, 24 days for cases 1,001 to 2,000, 21 days for cases 2,001 to 3,000, and 16 days to go from 3,001 to 4,000 cases.

In the release from the health department, the Jefferson County Health Department said it "strongly" urges residents to practice the following measures to limit the spread:

limit unnecessary travel and contact with others outside of the home

avoid crowds and minimize social gatherings

practice 6-foot physical distancing

wear a mask when in public as recommended by the CDC

practice proper hygiene (cough etiquette, hand washing) and disinfection protocols

stay home if you are sick

Earlier this month, the county was also in red status.