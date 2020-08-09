Jefferson County Health Department puts county in COVID-19 'red zone' as cases, positivity rate increase

“It took weeks to earn our current status,” Jefferson County Health Director Kelley Vollmar said, “and it will take just as long to pull ourselves back out"

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Jefferson County Health Department strongly encouraged mask-wearing and mitigation efforts Tuesday as the county entered the department's coronavirus "red zone" due to increasing cases and positivity rate.

According to a press release, Jefferson County Health Director Kelley Vollmar said the county surpassed the threshold cases per 100,000 residents per day Monday. That, paired with the county's positivity rate — which was already in the red zone — put the county in the highest possible alert level.

According to the Associated Press, the federal government's guidelines advise a red zone designation to regions with positivity rates above 10%, or with more than 100 new weekly cases per every 100,000 people. Jefferson County entered the federal "red zone" last week.

“It took weeks to earn our current status,” Vollmar said, “and it will take just as long to pull ourselves back out. We can’t do it alone. We need the community’s help.”

Late last month, the Jefferson County Health Center Board of Trustees approved a face mask mandate in the county but overturned that decision less than 24 hours later.

In the press release, the Jefferson County Health Department "strongly" urges residents to practice the following measures to limit the spread:

limit unnecessary travel and contact with others outside of the home

avoid crowds and minimize social gatherings

practice 6-foot physical distancing

wear a mask when in public as recommended by the CDC

practice proper hygiene (cough etiquette, hand washing) and disinfection protocols

stay home if you are sick

The Jefferson County Health Department said there were 3,248 cases and 49 deaths in the county as of Monday. The department said 276 of those deaths are considered probable.