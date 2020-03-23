JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Jefferson County executive and health department director issued a stay-at-home order for the county starting at 12:01 Tuesday morning.

The order will remain in effect until April 23, a news release from the county said. During the order, people will still be able to do certain tasks, including:

Residents will still be able to perform tasks essential to the health and safety of individuals, their family, household members and pets, such as obtaining medical supplies or medications, visiting a health care professional, or obtaining supplies necessary to work from home.

Residents will be able to obtain or deliver necessary services or supplies for themselves, household members or others necessary to maintain safety and sanitation.

Outdoor walking or exercise, provided residents maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from any other person.

Going to work wherein allowed.

For a full list of guidelines under the Jefferson County order, see the full stay-at-home order below.

Jefferson County joins St. Louis and St. Louis County in taking stay-at-home measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As of Monday, Jefferson County still had not reported its first case of the disease. As of Monday at 3:30 p.m., St. Louis has 20 cases including one death and St. Louis County has 69 cases, including one death.

