JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Jefferson County executive and health department director issued a stay-at-home order for the county starting at 12:01 Tuesday morning.
The order will remain in effect until April 23, a news release from the county said. During the order, people will still be able to do certain tasks, including:
- Residents will still be able to perform tasks essential to the health and safety of individuals, their family, household members and pets, such as obtaining medical supplies or medications, visiting a health care professional, or obtaining supplies necessary to work from home.
- Residents will be able to obtain or deliver necessary services or supplies for themselves, household members or others necessary to maintain safety and sanitation.
- Outdoor walking or exercise, provided residents maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from any other person.
- Going to work wherein allowed.
For a full list of guidelines under the Jefferson County order, see the full stay-at-home order below.
Jefferson County joins St. Louis and St. Louis County in taking stay-at-home measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As of Monday, Jefferson County still had not reported its first case of the disease. As of Monday at 3:30 p.m., St. Louis has 20 cases including one death and St. Louis County has 69 cases, including one death.
