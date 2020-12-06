2nd COVID-19 case tied to Lake of the Ozarks Memorial weekend parties

OLATHE, Kan. — Health officials in suburban Kansas City have linked a new coronavirus case to Memorial Day weekend parties at the Lake of the Ozarks.
Epidemiologist Elizabeth Holzschuh told the Johnson County, Kansas, board of commissioners Thursday that the infected resident visited the same bar as a resident of Boone County in mid-Missouri who previously tested positive, The Kansas City Star reports.
READ MORE: Lake of the Ozarks partygoer tests positive for COVID-19 | Here’s a timeline of where that person went
"We all need to continue to be aware that COVID-19 is in our community and we need to be doing the proper precautionary measures — wearing masks and staying as physically distanced as much as possible," Holzschuh said.
Social media postings last month showed large crowds of mostly young people without masks and not adhering to social distancing guidelines at pools along the central Missouri lake that is a popular weekend getaway spot. The pictures and video of crowds at the lake prompted a public outcry and led health officials to urge anyone who attended the parties to self-quarantine for 14 days.
RELATED: Memorial Day weekend crowds at Lake of the Ozarks appear to not be observing social distancing
Full coverage:
- Here's how Dr. Fauci reacted to viral scenes from Lake of the Ozarks
- Symptom-free party-goers could still spread COVID-19
- Task force: Lake of the Ozarks parties can only make transmission rates 'go in one direction or stay flat'
- Verify: Lake of the Ozarks 'COVID Nation' image was photoshopped
- 'Have fun and see you later' | Employer quarantines worker without pay after he parties at Lake of the Ozarks
- Viral Lake of the Ozarks photos prompt St. Louis County to issue travel advisory
- Missouri health director's dire warning to partiers: 'COVID-19 is still here'
- Osage Beach mayor says social distancing an issue of personal responsibility after viral photos