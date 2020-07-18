Businesses in St. Louis to remain restricted to 75% capacity as COVID-19 cases rise

On July 20, large venues were supposed to be able to operate at full capacity. Now with a spike in COVID-19 cases, that has been put on pause

ST. LOUIS — Large venues in the City of St. Louis won't be allowed to open at full capacity on July 20, as planned.

On Friday the city announced that large venues will be required to keep capacity at 75% until further notice.

Businesses were expected to be able to open at 100% capacity starting on July 20, but as COVID-19 cases in the area have spiked, that progression has been put on pause.

“The data is warning us that we must make adjustments in our reopening guidelines,” Dr. Fredrick L. Echols, acting director of health for the City of St. Louis said. “Along with this amendment we will continue to closely monitor what’s going on over the next several days to determine whether additional mitigation measures will be implemented to address the upward trend in the spread of the virus in the city.”

The city also expressed concern about the growing number of cases in the younger population, saying that people 20 to 39 years old now account for one third of all cases in St. Louis.