Lincoln County to require face masks

Businesses must post also signage that masks are required upon entry

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — Face masks will be required in Lincoln County starting Friday after the county's health department board of trustees approved new measures Wednesday aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Those who are 10 years old or older must wear a face mask "any time they are, or will be, in contact with other people in public indoor and outdoor spaces, who are not members of their household," according to the press release from the county.

Businesses must post signage that masks are required upon entry.

The order is part of the county's "COVID Stops with Me" campaign and it is in effect until March 31 or until conditions improve within the county.

The county is currently under an "extreme risk advisory" for COVID-19, under Missouri's most recent guidance. The county's positivity rate is 28.2%.

Missouri does not have a statewide mask mandate. Gov. Mike Parson has maintained that he will leave it to local leaders to make those decisions.

However, local jurisdictions have begun adopting mask mandates as COVID-19 cases surge. Franklin and Jefferson counties approved mask mandates this month. St. Louis and St. Louis County have had mask mandates in place since this summer.

St. Charles County does not have a mask mandate in place.

Illinois has had a statewide mask mandate for months. The City of Edwardsville recently approved an ordinance that people caught not wearing a mask could get fined.