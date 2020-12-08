Jefferson County brewing company stays open despite employee testing positive for COVID-19

Main & Mill Brewing Company said the employee last worked on Aug. 7 and hasn’t been at the brewery since

FESTUS, Mo. — A brewing company in Jefferson County announced one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Main & Mill Brewing Company said the employee last worked on Aug. 7 and hasn’t been at the brewery since. The employee wore their face mask and took all the precautions the brewery has in place, according to a Facebook post from Main & Mill Brewing Company.

The brewery said it was advised to quarantine three other employees who were in contact with the employee who tested positive for the virus.

Main & Mill Brewing Company said the Jefferson County Health Department told them it was not necessary to close.

“We are continuing to take an abundance of precautions as this continues as we have since our reopening. The health department did not feel closing was necessary due to this particular situation and the precautions we have taken,” Main & Mill Brewing Company said in part on Facebook.

“We appreciate all the support everyone has given since our reopening. We will continue to do everything we can to keep our team and guests safe. We do not take your safety lightly and work to keep the community's confidence during these times.”