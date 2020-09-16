Mask mandate passes in St. Francois County

It'll go into effect on Sept. 21

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. — A mask mandate passed in another Missouri county on Tuesday.

St. Francois County's health department voted 3-1 to pass the mask mandate during an emergency meeting.

According to the order, face coverings must be worn by anyone over the age of 9 including employees or visitors at any business or public space; when outdoors in a public space when anyone other than members of their household or living unit will be within 6 feet; and when attending a gathering of individuals who are not members of their household in any area which will necessarily involve close contact or close proximity to other when six feet of separation is not feasible.

The restriction does not apply to gatherings at personal residences.

The order will remain in place until at least Oct. 22, which is the next meeting of the St. Francois County Health Center Board of Trustees.

As of Sept. 15, the county has reported 1,748 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and seven people have died due to complications from the virus.

St. Louis County and St. Louis city both have had mask mandates in place since July.