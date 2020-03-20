ST. LOUIS — Mercy Health is opening three additional COVID-19 test collection sites. They'll be located in south St. Louis County, Washington and Hillsboro.

These testing sites are only for patients who meet the COVID-19 testing guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and the state health department.

These guidelines include:

Fever of 100.4 degrees or more

Cough or shortness of breath

Recent travel to a high-risk area or contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient

The testing site in south county will be in the parking lot of the MetLife building at 13045 Tesson Ferry Rd.

The Hillsboro site will be at Hillsboro Community Civic Club Jefferson County Fairgrounds at 10349 Business 21, Hillsboro, MO.

The Washington testing site will be on the Washington Fairgrounds, 6 Fairgrounds Rd. Washington, MO, 63090.

Patients must first call Mercy's clinical support line at 314-251-0500 before being screened. They will then be given a time and a testing site location closest to them.

Mercy also have a drive-thru testing center at its virtual care center in Chesterfield amid coronavirus concerns. The same guidelines apply. Patients must be pre-screened over the phone by calling the clinical support line before showing up at the drive-thru.

In its first six days, the Chesterfield drive-thru has collected 441 samples from patients. Nurses are now seeing about 120 patients per day.

