Missouri coronavirus cases increase by more than 200 for third consecutive day

The state has reported an increase of 824 COVID-19 cases in the state over the last three days

MISSOURI, USA — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported an increase of more than 200 new COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon, the department reported 232 new cases and one new death, bringing the state's count to 8,386 cases and 352 deaths. The state's count did not include 22 deaths and about 150 cases reported by St. Louis area health departments, bringing the state count to 8,533 cases and 374 deaths.

St. Louis County is reporting 3,433 cases and 177 deaths, an increase of 81 cases but no new deaths.

The single-day increases in Missouri for the last week have been:

319 on Saturday

273 on Friday

137 on Thursday

122 on Wednesday

131 on Tuesday

174 on Monday

The age breakdown for state-reported cases is:

Under 20 241

20-24 484

25-29 569

30-34 552

35-39 530

40-44 573

45-49 703

50-54 742

55-59 813

60-64 785

65-69 604

70-74 475

75-79 376

80+ 931

Unknown 8

The age breakdown for state-reported deaths is:

Under 20 0

20-29 1

30-39 3

40-49 7

50-59 28

60-69 72

70-79 88

80+ 153

For a full county-by-county breakdown, use our interactive map: