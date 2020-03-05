Missouri coronavirus cases increase by more than 200 for third consecutive day

MISSOURI, USA — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported an increase of more than 200 new COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day Sunday.
On Sunday afternoon, the department reported 232 new cases and one new death, bringing the state's count to 8,386 cases and 352 deaths. The state's count did not include 22 deaths and about 150 cases reported by St. Louis area health departments, bringing the state count to 8,533 cases and 374 deaths.
St. Louis County is reporting 3,433 cases and 177 deaths, an increase of 81 cases but no new deaths.
The single-day increases in Missouri for the last week have been:
- 319 on Saturday
- 273 on Friday
- 137 on Thursday
- 122 on Wednesday
- 131 on Tuesday
- 174 on Monday
The age breakdown for state-reported cases is:
- Under 20 241
- 20-24 484
- 25-29 569
- 30-34 552
- 35-39 530
- 40-44 573
- 45-49 703
- 50-54 742
- 55-59 813
- 60-64 785
- 65-69 604
- 70-74 475
- 75-79 376
- 80+ 931
- Unknown 8
The age breakdown for state-reported deaths is:
- Under 20 0
- 20-29 1
- 30-39 3
- 40-49 7
- 50-59 28
- 60-69 72
- 70-79 88
- 80+ 153
For a full county-by-county breakdown, use our interactive map: