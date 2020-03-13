JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will declare a state of emergency in response to COVID-19 in Missouri.

He will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. Friday in the Governor's Office.

Thursday, Parson announced a second person in the state tested "presumptive positive" for COVID-19. The patient is in their 20s and is from Springfield. They recently traveled to Austria. The patient is in quarantine at home and is expected to recover.

The first person to test positive is a St. Louis County woman. Her diagnosis was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control earlier this week. She is currently under quarantine in her Ladue home.

