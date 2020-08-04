KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Center for Pharmaceutical Research in Kansas City began testing a potential COVID-19 vaccine this week.

This clinical research site is one of two COVID-19 vaccine studies. The other study is happening in Philadelphia.

The vaccine will be given to 40 healthy people.

Dr. John Ervin is leading the Kansas City team's research. He says he feels privileged to do this trial.

“You read about, hear about these 10,000 volunteers going to New York out of retirement to work for free," he said. "When people are doing that, I feel an obligation to do what I can do."

This is just the latest research for COVID-19 out of Missouri. Researchers from St. Louis University have successfully found a treatment that works on monkeys. Now they need to complete human trials.

Nationwide, the search for a treatment continues as the pandemic spreads. The White House has promoted hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug. However, scientists say there needs to be more testing before it’s proven safe and effective.

President Donald Trump has recognized experts in the medical field for their work.

"These brilliant minds are working on the most effective antiviral therapies and vaccines," he said at a recent press briefing. "I've met many of the doctors that are doing it. These are doctors that are working so hard on vanquishing the virus."

