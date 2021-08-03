Venue operators react to new COVID-19 restriction rollbacks in St. Louis County

It's good news for some, but more of the same for other business operators within the county

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — The finishing touches were being put on the brand new St. Louis Music Park at Centene Ice when COVID-19 hit. The 7,000-person capacity event space has never been able to host a full-size event. The lonely Maryland Heights outdoor arena and park won't be hosting 7,000 people any time soon, but St. Louis County announced plans to let organizers fill up the space, up to half of the capacity.

Centene Community Ice Center's General Manager Lance Rosenbergy felt a rush of excitement when he heard the news. First thing Monday morning, St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page announced, "Capacity for outdoor events and outdoor facilities will be 50% as long as social distancing requirements can be maintained."

With one brief announcement the new and very sparingly used St. Louis Music Park Venue at Centene Ice can finally see some action.

Rosenberg said in normal, COVID-free conditions, the outdoor venue can host 7,000 people. Under the updated St. Louis County guidelines, the group can organize events for 3,500. There is one caveat, Centene Ice management must submit plans to the St. Louis County Health Department for approval.

Centene Ice management will likely be writing to the health department often. Page also announced, "All sporting venues, which are locations where sporting events are played with spectator seating, can now submit a plan to the Department of Public Health."

Prior to the announcement every player at a sporting event within St. Louis County could only bring two spectators.

"The parents have all sacrificed," Rosenberg told 5 On Your Side. "We had the state championships here, where unfortunately some families that were divided were unable to fully watch their child play in a state championship game."

Now, most families won't be burdened by deciding who gets to go to a game, but people trying to celebrate the start of a new family with a wedding still have a challenging road ahead.

"Indoor banquet facilities and conference centers can now operate at up to 25% capacity," Page announced at Monday's briefing.

John Armengol Jr. with Andre's Banquets and Catering said allowing 25% capacity at his venues won't help anything. Armengol said couples don't want to cut their guest lists.

"I can't tell a bride I can do your event at 25%. She can only have 100 people, she doesn't want to have 100 less people at her event."

Andre's Banquets and Catering operates multiple venues both in St. Louis County and out. Armengol said his team is more than capable of hosting safe, socially distanced events with more than 25% capacity.