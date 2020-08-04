ST. LOUIS — Schnucks grocery stores in the St. Louis area are making some changes to further protect customers from the spread of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Schnucks announced that customers would no longer be able to bring reusable bags into the store starting on Thursday, April 9. Schnucks said that while there are no known cases of the virus being spread through the use of reusable bags, stores are taking this extra step as a precautionary measure.

Schnucks also is encouraging customers to wear a face covering for their mouth and nose when shopping in stores. This follows the recent CDC face covering recommendation, if you must venture out to any public place.

In addition to these changes, Schnucks also announced new store hours for the Easter holiday this weekend. Stores will close at 10 p.m. on April 11 and remain closed on Sunday, April 12 in observance of Easter.

"Our teammates have worked incredibly hard over these past few weeks, and in order to provide many of them with some additional time to rest and recharge, our stores will not reopen until noon on Monday, April 13."

