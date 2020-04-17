Soda Fountain wants to see your 'freak shake' creations

The freak shake contest winner will receive a $100 gift card

ST. LOUIS — Looking for something fun to do while you’re stuck inside?

Soda Fountain at Union Station is doing a freak shake contest and you can participate from the safety of your home.

To participate, take a picture or video tutorial of your freak shake creation and submit it to one of Soda Fountain’s social media channels.

The restaurant is accepting submissions until April 30. The winner will receive a $100 gift card.

You may be thinking to yourself, what is a freak shake? Well, Soda Fountain defines it as an unusual and unexpected improvement to your everyday milkshake.

Take the restaurant’s Cotton Candy Freak Shake for example. It features Clementine’s Naughty & Nice ice cream, a vanilla frosted sprinkle rim, topped with a lollipop, rock candy, cotton candy, a gummy shark and whipped cream.

These are the questions you should be asking yourself before making your shake:

What’s your base ice cream?

What’s on the rim of your glass?

What are you mixing in?

What are your toppings?

What are you calling your creation?

Participants can submit your creation to Soda Fountain’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

